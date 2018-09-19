Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Jammu-Srinagar highway: Two BSF jawan among three killed in road accident

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Atma Singh, Constable Ajit Singh and truck driver Balbir Singh. All of them died on the spot.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: September 19, 2018 5:17:50 pm
At Ratanvas, the truck skidded off the road and fell into Bisleri nullah.
Two BSF personnel were among three people were killed in a road accident along the Jamnu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal on Wednesday. Giving details, sources said that the deceased was traveling in a truck which was a part of the convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar. At Ratanvas, the truck skidded off the road and fell into Bisleri nullah.

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Atma Singh, Constable Ajit Singh and truck driver Balbir Singh. All three died on the spot.

