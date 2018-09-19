Jammu-Srinagar highway: Two BSF jawan among three killed in road accident

At Ratanvas, the truck skidded off the road and fell into Bisleri nullah. (Representational Image) At Ratanvas, the truck skidded off the road and fell into Bisleri nullah. (Representational Image)

Two BSF personnel were among three people were killed in a road accident along the Jamnu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal on Wednesday. Giving details, sources said that the deceased was traveling in a truck which was a part of the convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar. At Ratanvas, the truck skidded off the road and fell into Bisleri nullah.

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Atma Singh, Constable Ajit Singh and truck driver Balbir Singh. All three died on the spot.

