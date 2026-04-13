Man missing after jumping in nullah to escape cow vigilantes, angry locals block J-K highway

Hundreds of people blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Maggarkote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday in protest against the disappearance of a 30-year-old man, who fell into a nullah while allegedly being chased by cow vigilantes.

Tanveer Ahmad Chopan of Pogal village was bringing cattle in a pick-up vehicle from Jammu on Sunday, when, at Digdole near Ramban in the afternoon, some alleged cow vigilantes in two vehicles started chasing and pelting stones at him. They eventually intercepted his vehicle near Maggarkote.

After being allegedly assaulted, Tanveer purportedly ran down the road and jumped into the nullah.

Police said they reached the spot after being informed about the incident and launched a rescue operation, but the man could not be located.