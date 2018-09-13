Day after firing at police on Jammu-Srinagar highway, two militants killed in ongoing encounter

One militant is still trapped. (Representational) One militant is still trapped. (Representational)

Two of the three militants who had attacked a police party yesterday were killed in an encounter near Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakriyal opposite Jhajhar Kotli along Jammu-Srinagar highway. The encounter is underway and a third militant is still trapped in the area cordoned off by the police and CRPF officers. Eight security officials were also injured in the encounter.

Massive search operations had been going on in Jhajjar nullah and areas around it including Jhajjar Kotli and Kakriyal ever since the three militants escaped on Wednesday morning. The militants had reached Jhajjar Kotli in a Srinagar-bound truck, but fled after firing along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The truck driver identified as Riyaz Ahmed from Pulwama, and one Mohammad Iqbal, who was also on the truck, were arrested on Wednesday and their truck seized.

A villager had also claimed that the militants sought refuge at his home last night after the attack. Sudershan, 52, told the police that the three militants had arrived at his residence at 8 pm, carrying backpacks and rifles. His father Isher Dass and his wife were at home at the time. On seeing them, his wife fell unconscious. The militants told them not to get scared and assured them that they would not harm anyone. They asked for some food saying that they had not eaten anything for 2-3 days, Sudershan said, adding that his father offered them biscuits and apples. They asked for a change of clothes and food before disappearing.

He added that they offered his family money to take them to the Valley. His family, however, refused to guide them. They also enquired about a nearby mosque. When they were told there was none in the village, the militants departed towards the highway. They warned the family against raising an alarm. Officials believe the militants infiltrated J&K from Pakistan recently and boarded a Srinagar-bound truck on Wednesday, from which they opened fire at the police party.

