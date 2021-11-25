scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Four-lane Jammu-Srinagar highway by 2023: Gadkari

Gadkari said work on the 60-km-road between Nashri and Banihal, in Ramban district, will be completed by December 7, 2023.

Written by Arun Sharma | Jammu |
November 25, 2021 3:25:00 am
About 85 per cent work on the 95-km-long road between Jammu, Udhapur and Nashri on NH44 has been completed Nitin Gadkari said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that construction of the four lane national highway (NH-44) from Jammu to Srinagar will be completed by December 2023.

Addressing a rally in Doda after laying the foundation stone of over two dozen highway projects worth Rs 11,721 crore in J&K, he said: “I assure you this work will be completed in two years and you will be able to reach Srinagar from Jammu in four hours,” he said.

About 85 per cent work on the 95-km-long road between Jammu, Udhapur and Nashri on NH44 has been completed the minister said.  Gadkari said work on the 60-km-road between Nashri and Banihal, in Ramban district, will be completed by December 7, 2023.

