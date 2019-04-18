Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to landslides, over 3,000 vehicles affected

Over 3,000 vehicles were stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following the closure of road due to landslides at various places between Ramban and Banihal since midnight.

SSP Traffic (NH) J S Johar said that the landslides first erupted at Monkey Morh around 12 in the night. While the road clearance work was in progress, the highway was closed due to landslides in Anokhi Fall area as well, he pointed out.

While the road at Anokhi Fall was cleared of landslides, the highway was still blocked in Monkey Morh area. The road clearance work was getting hampered due to continuous shooting stones in the area, SSP said, adding that a large number of vehicles were stranded on the road.

Meanwhile, sources said that the closure of the road has hit the poll percentage in Ramban, Ramsoo and Barite areas as a large number of voters were waiting for clearance of road to reach their respective polling stations. There was a huge jam on the road between Digdol to Nashri, with even local people unable to travel on the highway, they added.