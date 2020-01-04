Jammu: Sikh organisations protest against attack on Nankana Sahib

Youth Congress workers stage a protest against Pakistan over attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib outside the Pakistan High Ccommission in New Delhi, Saturday, January 4, 2020. (PTI) Youth Congress workers stage a protest against Pakistan over attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib outside the Pakistan High Ccommission in New Delhi, Saturday, January 4, 2020. (PTI)

The attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan led to protests and condemnation at various places in Jammu on Saturday, with protestors even burning the effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the inaction of his government against the assailants.

Various Sikh organisations under the banner of Sikh United Front condemned the attack, saying it appears that the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Khan have no control over the administration to control such rouge elements. Asking the Pakistan government to identify the attackers and initiate action against them, the Front chairman Sudershan Singh Wazir appealed people to assemble at Gurdwaras on Sunday and after the morning prayer, hold demonstration to express their anger over the unfortunate incident.

BJP leader Romesh Arora said such incidents are not tolerable and the Government of India must convey the concerns and sentiments of the people in strongest manner to Pakistan and ask it to check such elements and prevent the recurrence of any such mischievous incident against Nankana Sahib and other minority community shrines.

“The Friday attack has exposed Pakistan’s state policy of encouraging Islamic fundamentalism in all fields of life. Pakistan is basically a terrorist state and it is required to be declared so formally,” he added.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina demanded an immediate probe by the Pakistan government to fix responsibility and take action against the culprits. The attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib is somewhat suspicious as it has come at a time when some bonhomie had been established between India and Pakistan over the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, he said, asking the Sikh community to remain vigilant against divisive elements.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma held the Pakistan Government responsible for its failure to contain and control such elements which trigger tension between the two neighbouring countries. Activists of Dogra Front and Sikh Youth Sewa Trust led by their respective leaders Ashok Gupta and Tejinder Pal Singh held demonstrations at different places in Jammu city and burnt the effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

