Jammu sarpanches protest over non-payment of MGNREGA dues

Protesting over the delay in release of payments for the works done under MGNREGA for over a year, nearly 50 elected sarpanches from the Jammu region on Tuesday courted arrest in an attempt to block the busy Tawi bridge here.

Police detained several sarpanches and took them to District Police Lines. They were released on filing surety bonds.

The demands of the protesting sarpanches included clearance of liabilities worth Rs 1,000 crore for the works got done by PDP-BJP government of the erstwhile state of J&K under MGNREGA, adequate security cover to elected panchayat members and enhancement of their monthly honorarium.

All J&K Panchayat Conference president Anil Sharma demanded immediate fulfillment of their demands, warning that failure to do so would result in sarpanches and panches holding protests in every block across the Union Territory from December 20-30 as part of their second phase of agitation.

