Drug peddler escapes from NCB custody – 4 days after arrest in high-profile J&K operation

Bashir's arrest was part of a successful month-long operation by the NCB in the Jammu division (File Photo)

An alleged drug peddler, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a bus in Samba on September 3, escaped from its custody during the early hours of Monday.

Identified as Aqib Bashir of Kakapora area in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, he was arrested when an NCB team intercepted a Jammu-bound bus coming from the Punjab side at Samba’s new bus stand. Nearly 522 grams of heroin was seized from his possession.

While details of how he escaped from custody remained unclear, officials said an alert was immediately sounded, and search and checking operations initiated across the Jammu region. Police and security agencies were checking vehicles at key entry and exit points of Jammu district.