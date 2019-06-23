Jammu: Five people killed, over 30 injured in three separate road accidents

Toggle Menu
Five people including a woman were killed and 31 others injured in three separate road accidents across Jammu region on Sunday.

In Rajouri, five people died and five injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a 400 ft deep gorge in the area. The ill-fated vehicle was on way from Rajouri to Chasana, sources said, adding the vehicle driver reportedly lost control over the steering while negotiating a curve on the hilly terrain.

In another incident, seventeen people were injured when a van turned turtle on the road near Janderli in Kathua district. The van was on way from Bani to Basohli, sources said, adding that the injured were rushed to sub-district hospital at Basohli and from there, four were referred to Kathua.

Meanwhile, nine people were injured when a cruizer turned turtle on the road on Bandarkot-Kishtwar road. The vehicle was on way to Kishtwar at that time, sources said, adding that injured were rushed to the hospital.

