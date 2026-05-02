Chased by cow vigilantes, youth drowned in J&K nullah. His body is found 20 days later

Tanveer, employed as a driver with a factory in Jammu, was returning home after nearly a month, says his father, Abdul Salam Chopan. (Special Arrangement)

The body of Tanveer Salam, an 18-year-old youth who had gone missing after allegedly jumping into the Bishleri nullah in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, was recovered on Saturday, nearly three kilometres from where he had disappeared on April 12.

According to his father, Abdul Salam, the body was trapped under a boulder. The SDRF and police personnel, who were looking for him for the past 20 days, found it after water level in the nullah decreased.

Tanveer, a resident of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, was coming home from Jammu with two bovines and two calves in a pickup vehicle when, at Digdole near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a group of self-styled cow vigilantes in two vehicles started chasing him.