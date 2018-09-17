Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Pakistan must decide how to live peacefully with neighbours, says Rajnath Singh

"Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change their nature. They will have to do it. Whatever initiatives India could take, we have taken," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

By: IANS | Jammu | Published: September 17, 2018 3:52:21 pm
rajnath singh, rajnath singh viral video, delhi cop son arrested, delhi policeman son arrested, delhi police viral video, rajnath orders delhi police, delhi video girl beaten, delhi girl video, uttam nagar, viral video girl beaten Rajnath Singh said there were challenges that the nation faced. (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that he hopes the new government in Pakistan will bring about positive changes in its approach to seek peace with neighbours. Addressing the media at the BSF headquarters in Paloura area of Jammu district, he said, “Pakistan has its own nature and we cannot change their nature. They will have to do it. Whatever initiatives India could take, we have taken. The Prime Minister broke protocol to visit Pakistan. I pray to God the new government in Pakistan understands how good relations are built with neighbours.”

Singh said there were challenges which the nation faced. “Whether it is the Naxal violence or terrorism in J&K, our security forces are dealing with this effectively. The Army, CRPF and state police are working here in absolute coordination.”

The Minister inaugurated two smart border fencing pilot projects on the international border in Jammu on Monday under the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) programme. He told the media: “When I visited Israel, I saw this system there and immediately after that we started work on this project.

“Based on the feedback, the system will be foolproof. I have launched two such pilot projects here. We will launch a similar 60 km long pilot project in Assam.”

