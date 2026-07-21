Rain fury continues in J&K, government extends school holidays, suspends all pilgrimages

Heavy rains continued for the third day in large parts of Jammu region on Tuesday, severely disrupting normal life, prompting the state government to extend the school holidays until July 26 in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

“Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026,” Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said in a post on X.

The summer vacations were announced on July 6 due to intense heat wave conditions. The schools were scheduled to reopen on July 20.