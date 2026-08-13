35 years on the run, ‘successful businessman’ arrested for 1991 Jammu railway blast

The Railway Police in Jammu have arrested a man allegedly involved in the 1991 bomb blast at Jammu Railway Station, marking the first breakthrough in the case in 35 years.

Three people, including two paramilitary troopers, had died and 18 were injured in the blast on Jammu Railway Station’s Platform No. 1. The J&K Police said Thursday that the Government Railway Police (GRP), Jammu, arrested absconding terrorist Altaf Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag, after 35 years. The accused had allegedly gone underground and was subsequently living under an assumed identity for decades.

This comes two years after GRP Jammu launched an intensive manhunt to find the suspect. Police said they had verified his identity by “minutely going into details of his identity and residential particulars and discovered him living under a concealed identity who had established himself as a successful businessman in the Bijbehara area.”