‘Will act against officials who demolished your homes’: J&K minister to Gujjar-Bakarwals on Eid

Jammu and Kashmir’s Forest and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Rana reached out to the Gujjars-Bakarwals on Eid, promising action against officials found responsible. (Credits: X/Jawed Ahmed Rana)

As the demolition row continues to gather steam in the Raika Bandi forests in Jammu’s Sidra, Jammu and Kashmir’s Forest and Tribal Affairs Minister Javed Rana reached out to the Gujjars-Bakarwals on Eid, promising action against officials found responsible.

“Two separate enquiry committees have been set up by the government – one under the tribal affairs department to examine violations of the provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) that allow tribals to stay in forests, and the second, to ascertain whether officials followed protocol before carrying out the demolitions,” he said, adding: “Action will be taken against concerned officials once the enquiry reports come”.