Jammu professor calls Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’, varsity institutes inquiry

Jammu University on Friday instituted an inquiry into its senior professor Mohammad Tajuddin after the political science teacher allegedly referred to revolutionary Bhagat Singh as a “terrorist” while delivering a lecture.

An inquiry committee headed by Dean (Academic Affairs) Keshav Sharma has been constituted and has been asked to submit its report within seven days, Jammu University Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj Dhar said. The V-C said that till the report is submitted, Tajuddin shall remain disassociated from teaching.

The students who made the complaint also submitted a CD which has been forwarded to the inquiry panel, Dhar added.

Some of the students who made a written complaint to the vice chancellor included Abhinav Pandotra and Saket Rathore of Law Department, besides Suyash Gupta of School of Hospitality and Tourism Management (SHTM). However, none were present in that class, and none were students of the political science department.

The complaint is based on a 25 second video, in which the professor is purportedly heard saying, “Terrorism yahan bhi hua, azadi ke daur mein. Bhagat Singh, hum unko hero mantey hein, woh bhi terrorist they’ (Terrorism took place even in India during freedom struggle. Bhagat Singh, whom we consider a hero, he was also a terrorist)”.

Pandotra, however, admitted that he was yet to hear the full video of the lecture.

Tajuddin said he was explaining to his students that any kind of violence against a state is terrorism and in this context, he had pointed out that during the freedom struggle, the Britishers had charged Bhagat Singh with terror and had hanged him. “Bhagat Singh was a patriot and a freedom fighter and I have no doubt about it,’’ he said.

The professor was backed by his students. Sharavan Singh, an MPhil scholar, said of Tajuddin’s one-and-a-half hour lecture, a 25-second video has been cropped and posted on social networking sites by some people with vested interests.