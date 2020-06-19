Jammu: Probe into death of 2 wearing PPE at cremation

Sources said that the incident took place around 1.30 pm, when the two were cremating the body. They, along with the deceased’s son, were made to wear personal protection equipment (PPE) by the officials on a “very hot sunny day” since 11 am, the sources said. (File Photo/Representational) Sources said that the incident took place around 1.30 pm, when the two were cremating the body. They, along with the deceased’s son, were made to wear personal protection equipment (PPE) by the officials on a “very hot sunny day” since 11 am, the sources said. (File Photo/Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of two people accompanying the body of a Covid-19 patient for cremation on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Sources said that the incident took place around 1.30 pm, when the two were cremating the body. They, along with the deceased’s son, were made to wear personal protection equipment (PPE) by the officials on a “very hot sunny day” since 11 am, the sources said.

Stating that the two people fell unconscious and subsequently died in “mysterious circumstances”, Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan ordered that Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order), Jammu, shall conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to their death and shall ensure that a special board of doctors is constituted to conduct autopsy and Covid tests of both bodies. The ADM shall submit his report by June 22, she ordered.

