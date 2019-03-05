Jammu: Pakistan violates ceasfire in Rajouri sector

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked shelling of mortars and small firearms along the Line of Control (LoC) at the Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, according to Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

The fresh ceasefire violation took place around 11:30 am Tuesday, making it the third such incident in the last 36 hours. On Monday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire at Akhnoor and Poonch sectors by targeting forward posts and villages, officials said. Two Armymen were injured in the Akhnoor sector, and rushed to a military hospital, sources said.

Over 60 ceasefire violations across the LoC have been observed in past one week, leaving four dead and several others injured.

There has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India’s air strike at terror camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot on February 26 in a preemptive action following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.