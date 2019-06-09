New sound system on Vaishno Devi walking track

Pilgrims walking the Tarakote Marg to reach the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills this year will be able to listen to chants, hymns and devotional songs through a multipurpose audio system that was made operational on Saturday by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board all along the track from Katra to Adhkuwari.

The system was formally inaugurated by a group of pilgrims from Sonepat, Haryana, in the presence of Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board by operationalising its main control room on the Tarakote Marg amidst a ‘havan yagya’ and chanting of Vedic mantras.

The setup includes a control room and 550 speakers. It has been set up by manufacturer of sound products BOSE at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore.

The system will also be used to play Atka Aarti, pre-recorded general, medical advisories and emergency announcements.