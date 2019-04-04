Toggle Menu
Jammu: Massive searches conducted in Katra after reports of sighting of suspected militantshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jammu-massive-searches-conducted-in-katra-after-reports-of-sighting-of-suspected-militants/

Jammu: Massive searches conducted in Katra after reports of sighting of suspected militants

SP Katra Naresh Singh refused to divulge details but admitted that searches are in progress. However, no suspect has been traced so far.

Katra town acts as a base camp for pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills.

Ahead of Navratras, massive searches have been launched in Katra town and surrounding areas on Thursday following reports about the sighting of two suspected militants.

SP Katra Naresh Singh refused to divulge details but admitted that searches are in progress. However, no suspect has been traced so far.

Katra town acts as a base camp for pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills.

Sources said that searches by police and paramilitary forces followed information by a labourer about the sighting of an armed person moving on the hillside under suspicious circumstances. However, pilgrimage to the holy shrine from Katra went on as usual.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Advani ji perfectly sums up true essence of BJP: PM Modi on veteran's blog 
2 Nobody for opaqueness, but judiciary can't be destroyed in name of transparency: SC
3 Vijay Mallya offers to curtail 'lavish' lifestyle to repay debt to banks