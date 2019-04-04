Jammu: Massive searches conducted in Katra after reports of sighting of suspected militants

Ahead of Navratras, massive searches have been launched in Katra town and surrounding areas on Thursday following reports about the sighting of two suspected militants.

SP Katra Naresh Singh refused to divulge details but admitted that searches are in progress. However, no suspect has been traced so far.

Katra town acts as a base camp for pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills.

Sources said that searches by police and paramilitary forces followed information by a labourer about the sighting of an armed person moving on the hillside under suspicious circumstances. However, pilgrimage to the holy shrine from Katra went on as usual.