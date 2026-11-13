‘I have no relief funds…’: Why L-G Manoj Sinha turned to Red Cross for traders hit by Jammu fires

Jammu & Kashmir’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each from Red Cross to the traders whose shops were damaged in recent fire incidents in Warehouse Nehru Market and Shiv Market areas here, saying that he has no relief funds at his disposal.

“I have no relief funds at my disposal, but as the President of the Red Cross Society, I requested them to provide some assistance through the organisation. They have arranged cheques of Rs 1 lakh each, which is the maximum support they can offer as per the rule,’’ he told traders during his visit to both the markets to undertake an on-ground assessment of shops that were damaged in recent fire incidents.

While 29 shops in Shiv Market were destroyed in the October 25 fire, several shops were reduced to ashes in the Diwali night fire at the Warehouse Nehru Market earlier this week.

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“I understand that this amount is very small compared to the losses you have endured, but I hope it provides at least some help during this difficult time.’’ the L-G said, adding, “In the meantime, the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu are making every effort to ensure that you receive your insurance claims as soon as possible.”

While Rs 11 lakh as immediate financial assistance has been given to businessmen at the Warehouse, Rs 27 lakh has been handed to shopkeepers affected by the Shiv Market fire.

During the visit, the L-G also interacted with affected shopkeepers and members of the trade and business community. He listened to their concerns, and reviewed the extent of losses along with senior officials.

He was accompanied by Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Govind Jaiswal, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shridhar Patil, DIG, JSK (Jammu-Samba-Kathua) Range; Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Aayushi Sudan, Municipal Commissioner, Jammu; and Vidhu Shekhar, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, and other senior officials.

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The L-G directed the officials to expedite the damage assessment process and ensure prompt relief measures are extended to all those affected. He also emphasised the need to review and strengthen fire safety protocols across major commercial hubs to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

“The entire UT administration stands with you. I assure the business community of all possible support from the administration to help you rebuild your business at the earliest,” he said.

The L-G has already set up an inquiry committee, comprising Inspector General, Jammu, and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire incident at the Warehouse Nehru Market.

The committee has been directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility, and submit its report within 15 days.

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The L-G said that the inquiry will be completely impartial, and accountability will be fixed. If there is any negligence, strict action will be taken, he added.