Jammu: Man tries to kill self after murdering nurse inside hospital lab

A 23-year-old nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a lab of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital at Kakryal near Katra in Reasi district on Wednesday.

Identifying the deceased as Vishali of Himachal Paradesh, police said that her throat was slit with some sharp edged weapon.

The prime suspect in the murder also was working in the same hospital as a critical care assistant. Identifying him as Pavan Chauhan, 23, of Uttar Pradesh, police said that he too was found in the hospital’s laboratory with sharp edged injuries in his both wrists. He has been hospitalised, police said, adding that a murder case stands registered against him as during preliminary investigations, it appears that he first slit Vishali’s throat and thereafter tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrists.

Sources said that the deceased was on night duty a intensive thoracic unit of the hospital and she took a break after informing the shift incharge concerned around 3.30 am. However, when she did not return on duty even after two hours, the other staff called her many times.

Around 6.30 am, she was found dead in a pool of blood in the console room of Cath Lab. Pavan Chauhan was also found with his wrists cut and he was hospitalised.

Both used to work together, police said, adding that they were reportedly perturbed for past sometime as their families appeared to be against their relationship. However, to ascertain the cause of murder, the accused will be questioned after he gets discharged from hospital, it added.

