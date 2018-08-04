Jammu: Intruder shot dead while trying to forcibly enter former CM Farooq Abdullah’s residence

The intruder breached the main gate and went inside the residence of the former CM. (File) The intruder breached the main gate and went inside the residence of the former CM. (File)

An intruder was gunned down by security personnel on Saturday while he was trying to forcibly enter former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu residence in a car. Omar Abdullah tweeted saying details are awaited as security personnel carry out anti-sabotage checks and ascertain the background of the person.

I am aware of the incident that took place at the residence my father & I share in Bhatindi, Jammu. Details are sketchy at the moment. Initial reports suggest an intruder was able to gain entry through the front door & in to the upper lobby of the house. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2018

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Gupta told ANI, “The intruder breached the main gate and went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officers there. Duty officer was also injured. After that he entered the residence, there has been some sort of damage to the articles over there. Subsequently, he was shot dead.”

According to police, the intruder identified as Murfas Shah was unarmed. He was a resident of Poonch district. The father of the intruder, who runs a gun factory at Ban-Talab in Jammu, questioned the security forces’ action and asked why didn’t the security arrest him instead of killing him.

“He was with me last night. He goes to gym daily and left for that today. I want to know why was he killed. Where were the security guards when he breached the gate? Why didn’t they arrest him,” he said in a quote to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

