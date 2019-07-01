Jammu: At least 30 killed, seven injured as bus falls into gorge in Kishtwar district

At least 30 passengers were killed, leaving seven injured on Monday morning when a minibus fell into a deep gorge along Keshwan-Thakrai road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police officials said. The mini bus, according to initial reports, appeared to be carrying excess passengers.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh confirmed the death toll saying, “Thirty were killed and seven critically injured.” The injured were sent to a hospital nearby.

Meanwhile, sources said the bus was on its way to Kishtwar at that time when the driver lost control over the steering on a curve.

The locals immediately swung into action to bring the dead and the injured on the road. The police and security forces from nearby areas also reached the site to launch a rescue operation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and condoled the death and prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured stating, “Terrible news coming in about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.”