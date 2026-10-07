Three with Bhatti links held in J&K, one in Punjab; items ‘drone-dropped from Pakistan’ seized

Police claimed they have seized an Italian-made Bretta pistol along with two magazines and four live rounds, besides 500 grams of heroin and opium each from them.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four people, including a Punjab resident, for allegedly being members of a cross-border narco-terror module with links in Pakistan. Police claimed the accused had links with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

The arrested persons included two residents of Talhar, both called Ajay Kumar who went by the aliases Rabb and Sam, respectively, and one Rahul from Treva.

Police claimed they have seized an Italian-made Bretta pistol along with two magazines and four live rounds, besides 500 grams of heroin and opium each from them.

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The seized items were reportedly dropped by drone from Pakistan, a police official said. Police said all three accused are in their early 20s and are drug addicts.