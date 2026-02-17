In numbers: How wildlife conflict has dropped across J&K

New data reveals 32% decline in incidents as the government ramps up high-tech mitigation and 24/7 response teams.

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuFeb 17, 2026 04:21 PM IST
Proactive measures – from scientific habitat zoning to the establishment of specialised control rooms – are beginning to yield results. (Express Archive)Proactive measures – from scientific habitat zoning to the establishment of specialised control rooms – are beginning to yield results. (Express Archive)
Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a marked shift in the longstanding tension between human settlements and wildlife. According to figures presented by Forest Minister Javed Rana to the Legislative Assembly, proactive measures – from scientific habitat zoning to the establishment of specialised control rooms – are beginning to yield results. What the numbers show:

1. Overall trend

32%: Approximate decrease in incidents in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

6,360: Total incidents recorded in 2024-25 (down from 9,301 the previous year).

15,661: The cumulative number of conflict cases between April 2023 and March 2025.

2. Human impact (2024-25)

14: Fatalities recorded in the Union Territory during this period

213: Total number of people injured in these conflicts

4-70: The age range of victims in the Kashmir division (compared to 15-60 in Jammu).

3. Top 5 Conflict Districts (2024-25)

Jammu: 1,341 cases

Ramban: 686 cases

Kishtwar: 673 cases

Anantnag: 637 cases

Doda: 609 cases

4. Injury & fatality hotspots (2024-25)

34: The highest number of injuries in a single district (Anantnag), followed by 30 in Pulwama.

3: The highest death toll by district, shared by Doda and Kupwara.

2: Fatalities recorded in Anantnag.

5. Mitigation infrastructure

42: Control rooms established across the UT for round-the-clock wildlife emergencies.

100%: Equipment standard for these rooms, including tranquilising guns, medicines, capture nets, cages, and rescue vehicles.

6. Pending compensation cases

46: Cases awaiting disbursement in Kupwara.

41: Pending cases in Anantnag.

28: Pending cases in Baramulla.

