In numbers: How wildlife conflict has dropped across J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a marked shift in the longstanding tension between human settlements and wildlife. According to figures presented by Forest Minister Javed Rana to the Legislative Assembly, proactive measures – from scientific habitat zoning to the establishment of specialised control rooms – are beginning to yield results. What the numbers show:
32%: Approximate decrease in incidents in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.
6,360: Total incidents recorded in 2024-25 (down from 9,301 the previous year).
15,661: The cumulative number of conflict cases between April 2023 and March 2025.
14: Fatalities recorded in the Union Territory during this period
213: Total number of people injured in these conflicts
4-70: The age range of victims in the Kashmir division (compared to 15-60 in Jammu).
Jammu: 1,341 cases
Ramban: 686 cases
Kishtwar: 673 cases
Anantnag: 637 cases
Doda: 609 cases
34: The highest number of injuries in a single district (Anantnag), followed by 30 in Pulwama.
3: The highest death toll by district, shared by Doda and Kupwara.
2: Fatalities recorded in Anantnag.
42: Control rooms established across the UT for round-the-clock wildlife emergencies.
100%: Equipment standard for these rooms, including tranquilising guns, medicines, capture nets, cages, and rescue vehicles.
46: Cases awaiting disbursement in Kupwara.
41: Pending cases in Anantnag.
28: Pending cases in Baramulla.
