In numbers: How wildlife conflict has dropped across J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a marked shift in the longstanding tension between human settlements and wildlife. According to figures presented by Forest Minister Javed Rana to the Legislative Assembly, proactive measures – from scientific habitat zoning to the establishment of specialised control rooms – are beginning to yield results. What the numbers show:

1. Overall trend

32%: Approximate decrease in incidents in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

6,360: Total incidents recorded in 2024-25 (down from 9,301 the previous year).

15,661: The cumulative number of conflict cases between April 2023 and March 2025.

2. Human impact (2024-25)

14: Fatalities recorded in the Union Territory during this period

213: Total number of people injured in these conflicts

4-70: The age range of victims in the Kashmir division (compared to 15-60 in Jammu).