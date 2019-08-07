Jammu & Kashmir: Violence in Poonch, three cops injured

Three policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured as violence over the scrapping of Article 370 broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Sources said people came out on the road in curfew-hit Surankote and Buffliaz areas of the district while discussions on the Bill for the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir state and the resolution for scrapping Article 370 were in progress in the Lok Sabha.

At Surankote, police successfully persuaded protestors to disperse, but in Buffliaz, the protestors pelted stones at policemen. DySP (Operations) Poonch was among three policemen injured, and they were rushed to hospital, while police reinforcements were rushed to the spot to bring situation under control.

In the rest of Jammu province, there were no reports of any untoward incident.

Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, besides parts of Ramban and Rajouri districts, prohibitory orders banning assembly of four or more persons were in place in Reasi, Udhampur, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.