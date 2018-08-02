Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Jammu-Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

Two militants were on Thursday gunned down in an encounter with security forces near a check-post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 2, 2018 4:52:50 pm
The gun battle took place after the militants opened fire on security personnel on patrol duty in Lolab Valley. (Representational Image)

Two militants were on Thursday gunned down in an encounter with security forces near a check-post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The gun battle took place after the militants opened fire on security personnel on patrol duty in Lolab Valley, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

J&K Director General SP Vaid also tweeted regarding the encounter. “Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with J&K Police/SF (security forces) in Lolab Kupwara few minutes back.” However, the top cop didn’t give any further details.

The militants killed are yet to be identified.

