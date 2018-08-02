Jammu-Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

The gun battle took place after the militants opened fire on security personnel on patrol duty in Lolab Valley. (Representational Image) The gun battle took place after the militants opened fire on security personnel on patrol duty in Lolab Valley. (Representational Image)

Two militants were on Thursday gunned down in an encounter with security forces near a check-post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The gun battle took place after the militants opened fire on security personnel on patrol duty in Lolab Valley, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with J&K Police/ SF in Lolab Kupwara few minutes back. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 2, 2018

J&K Director General SP Vaid also tweeted regarding the encounter. “Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with J&K Police/SF (security forces) in Lolab Kupwara few minutes back.” However, the top cop didn’t give any further details.

The militants killed are yet to be identified.

