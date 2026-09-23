Two J&K cops found dead in Ramban, mystery over how they got there

Two policemen were found dead inside a car under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday night in the picturesque Sanasar area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials identified the two cops as Head Constable Farid Ahmed from Bhatti Ramban and Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Yaqbool from Jatgali Ramban, both posted at the Ramban District Police Lines and related to each other.
It is still unclear how they died or how they were found in Sanasar, but officials said they were first spotted lying unconscious in a car on the roadside around 8.30 pm.
They were immediately rushed to Ramban district hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday morning, and an FIR was registered.
Ramban SSP Arun Gupta also visited the spot, officials said.
Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman who was found hanging in her house in R S Pura Sector was cremated in the lawns of her matrimonial house on Tuesday amid protests from her parents and other angry villagers, who alleged her husband and other in-laws murdered her.
Identified as Sushma Devi, the deceased was the mother of two minor children.
Police have registered a case and taken three people for questioning.