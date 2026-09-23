Two J&K cops found dead in Ramban, mystery over how they got there

It is still unclear how they died or how they were found in Sanasar, but officials said they were first spotted lying unconscious in a car on the roadside. (File Photo)

Two policemen were found dead inside a car under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday night in the picturesque Sanasar area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials identified the two cops as Head Constable Farid Ahmed from Bhatti Ramban and Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Yaqbool from Jatgali Ramban, both posted at the Ramban District Police Lines and related to each other.

It is still unclear how they died or how they were found in Sanasar, but officials said they were first spotted lying unconscious in a car on the roadside around 8.30 pm.

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They were immediately rushed to Ramban district hospital, where they were declared brought dead. A post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday morning, and an FIR was registered.