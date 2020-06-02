Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in Tral encounter

A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. (File photo) A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

A J&K Police official said that an encounter is under way in Saimoh area of Tral in Pulwama.

“Encounter has started at #Saimoh area of #Tral #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. So far, 01 #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.

More details are awaited.

