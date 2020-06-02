Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in Tral encounter

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: June 2, 2020 9:53:19 am
A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.
A J&K Police official said that an encounter is under way in Saimoh area of Tral in Pulwama.
“Encounter has started at #Saimoh area of #Tral #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. So far, 01 #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.
More details are awaited.
