J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla

Three militants were killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Baramulla SSP Imtiyas Hussain told The Indian Express.

“We have spotted the bodies. Identification is yet to be done,” he added.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the afternoon on receiving information about the presence of militants in Binner area of Baramulla district, from where weapons and other incriminating material were recovered.

However, the operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on the security forces.

“Citizens are requested not to venture inside encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to explosive materials. People are requested to cooperate till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive material, if any,” the police added.

(With PTI inputs)