No SSP can be called to Jammu, Srinagar without nod from Home department: J&K govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a circular directing that no district senior superintendent of police can be summoned to Jammu or Srinagar without permission from the state’s Home department, officials said. The circular, which was issued on July 16, amounted to clipping their wings, senior police officials said on condition of anonymity.

According to the circular by Principal Secretary (Home) R K Goyal, a request has to be made to his office if a district SSP is required for a meeting in the civil secretariat. “In case a district senior superintendent of police is required for a meeting in the civil secretariat, a request to that extant shall be made to Principal Secretary (Home),” the circular said.

It had come to the notice of authorities that some SSPs are called by senior officers for meetings at Srinagar and Jammu, the circular stated. “The practice disrupts the functioning of district offices….as the presence of these officers is imperative at district headquarters and such meetings should be avoided as far as possible,” it said.

It asked all administrative secretaries, the director general of police, divisional commissioners and the inspector generals of police to ensure that district SSPs are not “unnecessarily called for meetings”. There are “further instructions” advising top officers to maximize the use of video conferences and ensure regular and more frequent visits of IGPs to district headquarters.

This circular was viewed by several police officers as an impediment to their functioning. Some of them said telephone lines are often down and the internet is slow, causing problems in video conferences. Some senior police officials added that such a circular could compromise with the secrecy and security of an anti-terror operation planned with the district police head in the operational room.

