Landslide, snowfall blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Jawahar tunnel closed

Road link to many areas including Kashmir Valley was cut off and power and water supply disrupted at various places as incessant rains and snowfall since Monday paralysed normal life across Jammu region.

The Jammu-Srinagar and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highways were blocked following landslides and heavy snowfall at various places. There was between 1 ft to 2 ft snow at Patnitop and Batote, while a snow avalanche on Tuesday morning had closed both the tubes of Jawahar tunnel on Kashmir side.

The Ramban town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Bhaderwah town in Doda district were also witnessing snowfall since wee hours of Tuesday. The road to Kishtwar was slippery at Assar, sources said, adding that many link roads in Chenab Valley region were closed due to inclement weather conditions.

Similarly, the vehicular traffic was suspended along the Thanamandi-Buffliaz road linking Rajouri with Mughal road in Poonch due to snowfall. There was heavy snow along the Mughal road, besides Surankote and Mandi areas of Poonch district.

Roads in many hilly areas of Udhampur district like Basantgarh were also closed due to snowfall, while plains of Jammu were witnessing incessant rains since Monday leading to rise in water level in rivers and nullahs. The power and water supply in various areas was disrupted in view of high turbidity in water due to flash floods.

In view of the inclement weather conditions, administration in some districts had ordered closure of primary schools for the day.