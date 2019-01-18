J&K: Blast at Ghanta Ghar near Lal Chowk in Srinagar, second attack under 24 hrs

An explosion occurred Friday at the Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, reported ANI. This is the second explosion in the city under 24 hours.

In a separate incident, militants lobbed a grenade at a police camp in Gagran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian, news agency ANI reported. No loss of life or injury has been reported yet.

First visuals of the grenade attack that occurred at the Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Srinagar on Friday.

Full story here: https://t.co/vbhK5vfVsg pic.twitter.com/PUFmBa5lod — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) January 18, 2019

Earlier, militants had carried out a grenade attack on a security picket at Zero Bridge in the city on Thursday that injured at least three traffic policemen.

Thursday’ attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio. The attacks come less than 10 days ahead of Republic Day celebrations.