J&K: Blast at Ghanta Ghar near Lal Chowk in Srinagar, second attack under 24 hrs

Earlier, militants carried out a grenade attack on a security picket at Zero Bridge in the city on Thursday that injured at least three traffic policemen.

Militants carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the Lal Chowk area of the city, on Friday but there were no reports of any casualty, police said. (Source: Adil Akhzer)

An explosion occurred Friday at the Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, reported ANI. This is the second explosion in the city under 24 hours.

In a separate incident, militants lobbed a grenade at a police camp in Gagran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian, news agency ANI reported. No loss of life or injury has been reported yet.

Thursday’ attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of the All India Radio. The attacks come less than 10 days ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

