‘Spy’ pigeon caught flying along International Border along J&K’s Kathua

Villagers along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday captured a pigeon suspected to be carrying a coded message, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Shalinder Kumar Mishra said the pigeon was flying over Manyari village in Hiranagar sector along the IB and had flown in from the Pakistan side.

The villagers have handed it over to the police who are working to decipher the “coded message’’, written on a ring attached to one of its legs, Mishra told the media. One of the wings of the pigeon was marked red, he said adding that the ring was also red in colour.

Such activities along the border fence have to be viewed seriously in view of past experiences, Mishra said to reporters.

