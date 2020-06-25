J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Sopore

On Tuesday, a CRPF personnel and two militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) On Tuesday, a CRPF personnel and two militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. According to Police, the encounter broke out in Hardshiva of the Sopore area.

In a statement, the Army on Twitter said, “Joint Operation was launched today early morning on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Cordon was laid & contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress.”

On Tuesday, a CRPF personnel and two militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama. Officials said a cordon and search operation was launched in the area following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area and turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces.

On Sunday, four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two encounters in Srinagar and Kulgam, according to police. The three militants were identified as Srinagar resident Shakoor Farooq Langoo, Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Bijbehara’s Semthan and Mohsin from Srinagar’s Anchar, police said in the evening. Mohsin was missing since May 26, police sources said.

