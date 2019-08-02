J-K: Soldier, militant killed in Shopian encounter, operation still underway

A militant and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter, which broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

“One soldier made the supreme sacrifice during the operation. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered and the operation is still in progress,” a Srinagar based defence spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson identified the slain militant as Zeenat-ul-Islam a resident of Memender, Shopian.

“Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Rambir and offer deepest condolences to the family,” Indian Army’s northern command said on Twitter.

Police sources said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Pandushan village of Shopian district on early Friday morning, triggering an encounter.

As the search was going on, police said, militants, hiding in the area, fired upon the security forces, triggering an encounter.