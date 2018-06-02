Jammu & Kashmir: Six injured in grenade blast

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, Abdul Majid, and a civilian, Abdul Rashid, were also injured in the explosion. A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, Abdul Majid, and a civilian, Abdul Rashid, were also injured in the explosion.

At least six people, including four CRPF personnel, were injured in a grenade explosion in South Kashmir’s Anantnag Friday. A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, Abdul Majid, and a civilian, Abdul Rashid, were also injured in the explosion. This is the second grenade blast in the area since the last month. SSP Anantnag, Altaf Khan said, “A grenade was lobbed at our MVCP (Mobile Vehicle Check Point) and one civilian was injured. Security officials also sustained injuries.” CRPF spokesperson in Srinagar said a group of CRPF officials were deployed at a picket in the KP road area of Anantnag when the explosion occurred around 3:30 pm. “At least four personnel were injured,” he said. A search was launched in the area after the explosion.

