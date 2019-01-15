Jammu-Kashmir: Singer, former cop join NC

A former J&K police officer and a renowned singer in Kashmir on Monday joined politics ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Mushtaq Sadiq, who retired as Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2015, and singer Waheed Jeelani joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.

Last week, Shah Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper who belongs to the 2010 batch, resigned from the service. He is also expected to join a political party in the state.

On Monday, the National Conference said that Sadiq and Jeelani joined the party in the presence of party president

Dr Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

Jeelani told The Indian Express that it was the need of the hour for him to join the politics. “There is no representation from our field. No government official is bothered about art, culture of the state. I want to give a voice to my people,” he said.

He said it has not been decided yet if he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. “I have not discussed anything regarding elections with the party. I am not power-happy and these are party decisions. If they want me to contest elections, I will be there,” he said.

Sadiq, who retired as J&K police DIG (Armed) in 2015, said that by joining the politics, he wants to serve the people better. “I want to serve my people so that I could be more useful to my society. This is only my mission,” he said, adding that he chose National Conference as it is “a strong party and their spread is wide”. He also said it was up to the high command if they want him to contest the elections.