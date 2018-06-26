Jammu-Kashmir: Shutdown in Valley, youth injured in CRPF firing

The joint separatist leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called the shutdown to protest against the killings in the Valley. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) The joint separatist leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called the shutdown to protest against the killings in the Valley. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

Amid a shutdown in the Valley called by separatists to protest against “civilian killings”, a student was injured on Monday when CRPF personnel fired on protesting students in Baramulla. In south Kashmir, a large number of people participated in the funeral of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Shakoor Ahmad Dar, who was killed in an encounter Sunday.

The joint separatist leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called the shutdown to protest against the killings in the Valley. In Srinagar, all business establishments remained closed while few public transport vehicles plied. Attendance in schools and government offices also remained thin. In south and north Kashmir too, all business establishments remained closed and public transport remained off the roads.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a student was injured when CRPF personnel opened fire on protesting students at Nadihal village. Villagers said the students took to streets at Nadihal to protest against “civilian killings”. They said the students blocked a road and threw stones at a CRPF vehicle passing by. The CRPF personnel fired at the protesters, leaving Class XI student Ubaid Manzoor injured. Ubaid, who was hit in the thigh, was rushed to District Hospital, Baramulla, from where he was shifted to Srinagar.

In south Kashmir, a large crowd attended the funeral of Lashkar commander Dar at Sopat, Tangpora, in Kulgam district. A divisional commander of Lashkar, Dar was killed in an encounter at Qaimoh village of Kulgam.

The villagers said a group of militants also appeared at the funeral and offered him a gun salute by firing some rounds in the air.

Colonel dies in accidental fire in J&K

An Army Colonel died Monday after he accidentally shot himself in South Kashmir. “Col JV Mahadik (Corps of Artillery) posted at Station Headquarters , Khundroo succumbed to the injuries suffered due to accidental discharge of fire from his personal weapon,” a defence spokesman said. (ENS)

