Jammu & Kashmir sets up COVID-19 relief fund, appeals for donations

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Thursday launched a J&K Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and appealed to the general public to donate.

Giving account details of the fund, UT’s Lt Governor G C Murmu said the country was facing an unprecedented challenge, with economies everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic. “The world is coming together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing governments, organisations from across industries and sectors, and individuals together to help respond to this global outbreak,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court decided to create a dedicated fund to combat the coronavirus and provide relief to Covid-19 victims. In a full court meeting, the High Court decided that the Chief Justice and all the Judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court shall make a contribution of Rs 25,000 each, while all the District Judges of J&K and Ladakh shall contribute Rs 15,000 each.

It was further decided that all Sub-Judges /Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Munsiffs/Civil Judges (Junior Division) shall contribute Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500 each respectively. The meeting also decided that all the gazetted officers of the High Court staff and subordinate courts may contribute Rs 5,000, whereas all the non-gazetted staff of the High Court and subordinate courts may contribute one day’s salary.

BJP MP Jugal Kishore on Thursday released Rs 1 crore out of his MPLAD fund to fight COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In a letter to Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, he recommended that the money be spent on purchase of ventilators in COVID-19 hospitals, besides masks, sanitiser sprays and allied food materials in his Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency.

Earlier, Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, and National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi had released Rs 1 crore each out of their MPLAD fund for COVID-19 prevention and care in the UT.

