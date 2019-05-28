J&K: 61 security personnel among 72 people killed between January-April, reveals RTI

In the first four months of 2019, 61 security personnel were among 72 people killed and 142 injured in Jammu and Kashmir. Disclosing this in reply to an RTI by a Jammu-based social activist Rohit Choudhary, Director (S-JK) and Public Information Officer in the MHA, Sulekha, said that while 11 of the deceased were civilians, the injured included 73 jawans.

The number of security personnel and civilians killed during the corresponding period last year was 91 and 39 respectively.

A total of 177 militants were also killed by police and security forces between January to April this year, she said, adding that 614 militants were killed in operations last year.

She further disclosed that 238 security personnel were among 301 people injured in terror-related incidents in the Valley during 2018.

Pointing out that situation in the state has been under control, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh had last week said that 86 militants have been killed and nearly 20 others apprehended in the current year so far.

There has been a significant decrease in the number of local youth picking up the gun as only 40 people joined militant ranks this year against 217 last year, he had pointed out, adding “our operations to neutralise more militants are continuing’’.

However, the current year has seen security forces reaching out to parents and teachers in various villages to urge youths to return to the mainstream. “There have been several such cases happening in Kashmir and we hope to bring this strength down in the time to come,’’ he added.

The Northern Army Commander attributed local youths taking to militancy to their radicalisation and exploitation of social media by Pakistani agencies. “Pakistan has been continuing with its efforts to show the movement in Jammu and Kashmir as indigenous movement,” he said.

On terror infrastructures across the border, he said it remained intact in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and in Pakistan. “This is one reason we feel that Pakistan’s insincerity towards having peace and tranquillity with India. If they mean business, they have to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure, militant camps and the launch pads which are close to the LoC,’’ he added.