J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Samba

Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked small arms fire along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF retaliated and the cross border fire stopped after some time. However, there was no damage or casualty on the Indian side, sources said.

The sudden ceasefire violation by Pakistani Rangers came after a long time along the IB in the area as the border with Pakistan in the plains of Jammu had been peaceful for quite some time.

Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by targeting villages and posts in Rajouri, Akhnoor and Poonch district over the last few weeks. This comes amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the Centre’s move to abrogation Article 370 provisions which guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.