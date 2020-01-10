Full text: SC order on internet, Section 144 restrictions in J&K

Restrictions were imposed following the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August last year. (Photo: AP ) Restrictions were imposed following the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August last year. (Photo: AP )

After five months of internet blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review and place in public domain all restrictions imposed following the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August last year. The Supreme Court ruled that the indefinite suspension of the internet in J&K was in violation of Telecom Rules. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai also directed the administration to restore services in hospitals and educational institutions.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including those by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, challenging the restrictions imposed in the region. The petitioners said that the restrictions had thrown life out of gear in the region and affected all sections of people, including farmers and daily wagers.

Here is the full text of the apex court order:

Supreme Court order on internet, Section 144 restrictions in J&K by Express Web on Scribd

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd