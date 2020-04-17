J&K’s Rajouri is now COVID-19 free, all three cases test negative

Apart from Rajouri, UT’s Jammu division has 27 places that are declared “red zones’’ in the districts of Jammu, Udahmpur and Samba. Apart from Rajouri, UT’s Jammu division has 27 places that are declared “red zones’’ in the districts of Jammu, Udahmpur and Samba.

The border Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir became free from novel coronavirus after three persons who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 got negative results Friday. The three have been discharged from hospital, tweeted Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh.

“Thank God. All 3 positive cases of Rajouri recovered, turned -Ve & discharged from hospital. Gratitude 2 the medical fraternity for their efforts & services. Timely detection & treatment can save many lives. Together we can defeat COVID-19,’’ tweeted Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh.

The cases included a retired ISM doctor — the contact of Tableeghi Jamaat member who died of Covid-19 in Kashmir. The two others are his son and a neighbour.

After the three had tested positive, the district administration declared Saola, Dehridhara, Mangal Nar, Gambir Muglan anKotli villages in Manjakote area as “red zone’’, banning entry and exit of people in these areas.

If no further positive case is reported, these areas will be declared “green zones’’ and restrictions on movement of people will be lifted on April 24 after completion of 28 days from the date when the last person tested positive in the area, said ADC Sher Singh.

Apart from Rajouri, UT’s Jammu division has 27 places that are declared “red zones’’ in the districts of Jammu, Udahmpur and Samba.

Meanwhile, in Udhampur district, which reported 20 positive cases leading to the declaration of a number of places as red zones, the district administration seems to have traced all the contacts of the positive cases and broken their chains. The latest in the series came from Tikri with nine positive cases, including a coronavirus -related death that put the administration on its toes.

“In the midnight result, the test results of all 18 high-risk contacts sent today is negative,’’ tweeted Udahmpur Deputy Commissioner early Friday in reference to samples collected from Tikri. “With 64 negatives so far, major chains seem to have broken,’’ he said, hoping that the trend continues.

With the testing of around 100 people, Tikri is almost covered, Singla said, adding that the samples of last segment’s high-risk cases have tested negative. All the 300-400 contacts of positive cases in the district have been established and it looks that all major chains have been broken, he added.

Of the 20 cases in Udhampur district, five of a family tested negative at Narsoo, three in Ramnagar, two in Magani and nine in Tikri. The contacts of these positive cases were already traced and tested negative.

