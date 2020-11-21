Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district

The Indian troops retaliated befittingly and the exchange of fire continued till 4 am.

An army havildar was killed and a naik injured in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani troops during the wee hours of Saturday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

An Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, sources identified the deceased soldier as Havildar Solanki Patil and the injured as Naik Sagar. Both were deployed on a forward location in Nowshera’s Lam area where Pakistani troops suddenly started firing mortar shells and small arms fire around 1 am.

The Indian troops retaliated befittingly and the exchange of fire continued till 4 am.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 last year, there have been spurt in incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the borders and infiltration attempts by militants from Pakistan side into Jammu and Kashmir.

On Thursday last, Jammu Kashmir Police had killed four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants near Ban Toll Post along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Nagrota and seized from them a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. The slain militants, who had reportedly crossed over from Pakistan only a few hours before getting intercepted by police at Ban Toll Plaza, were on their way to Kashmir in a truck to disrupt the coming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory.

The first-ever DDC elections in the UT are being held in eight phases beginning November 28.

