J&K floods: Schools shut, Amarnath yatra halted, Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar impacted

Residents gather in the aftermath of torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, at Dhara Sangla village of Surankote tehsil, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Images of a flooded Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar circulated on social media as rain continued to lash several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. As the Met office forecast more rain over the next two days, the J&K government has placed its key departments on alert.

In advisories issued across districts in the Valley, people have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near hill slopes, rivers and streams due to the heightened risk of flash floods and landslides.

A damaged house after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Nalla Awoora area, Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo) A damaged house after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Nalla Awoora area, Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

“In light of the forecast issued from July 20-23 by the Indian Meteorological department, the general public is hereby advised to exercise due caution,” reads the advisory. “Residents, particularly those living in the vulnerable areas and in proximity of the higher reaches, are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary movement in and around slopes, high altitudes and hilly areas for the period until the weather conditions show improvement”.