J&K floods: Schools shut, Amarnath yatra halted, Srinagar’s Ghanta Ghar impacted

4 min readSrinagarJul 20, 2026 05:04 PM IST
Images of a flooded Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar circulated on social media as rain continued to lash several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. As the Met office forecast more rain over the next two days, the J&K government has placed its key departments on alert.
In advisories issued across districts in the Valley, people have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid venturing near hill slopes, rivers and streams due to the heightened risk of flash floods and landslides.
A damaged house after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Nalla Awoora area, Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)
“In light of the forecast issued from July 20-23 by the Indian Meteorological department, the general public is hereby advised to exercise due caution,” reads the advisory. “Residents, particularly those living in the vulnerable areas and in proximity of the higher reaches, are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary movement in and around slopes, high altitudes and hilly areas for the period until the weather conditions show improvement”.
The government has also put its key departments on high alert. “All the concerned departments … are requested to remain on alert and take all necessary precautions and response measures,” the advisory further read.
The alert in the valley came after torrential rain wreaked havoc in Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch districts, where flash floods swept away homes and people. The death toll has reached 17, with several people still missing.
Poonch: Residents gather in the aftermath of torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, at Dhara Sangla village of Surankote tehsil, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced compensation of Rs 6 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed. “While no amount of financial assistance can ever compensate for the irreparable loss of life caused by yesterday’s flash floods, landslides and other rain related incidents in Poonch and Rajouri, the Chief Minister has announced ex gratia relief of Rs 6 lakhs for the next of kin if each deceased as an immediate measure of support for the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. “The relief comprises Rs 4 lakhs from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an additional Rs 2 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s relief fund”.
The Met department has forecast more rain across Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days. It has predicted rain with “intense showers” in parts of the Union Territory till July 23. While “heavy rain/intense heavy rain or torrential showers” are expected in some districts, “extremely heavy rain” is forecast in the Reasi and Udhampur districts of the Jammu region.
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The weather advisory has warned of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and a rise in water levels in rivers and streams.
The Met said 92.5 mm of rain was recorded in Rajouri over the last 24 hours, 59 mm in Chatha, Jammu, 53.5 mm in Katra and 78 mm in Poonch. In the valley, 46 mm of rainfall was recorded in Ganderbal and 45.6 mm in Srinagar.
As a precautionary measure, the government has extended the summer vacation by three days and shut all government and recognised private schools in the valley till July 22.
The government has also suspended the Amarnath Yatra from both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes.
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Control rooms have been set up in every district, and people have been asked to call the toll-free numbers in case of an emergency or for assistance.
Meanwhile, two people were killed and five others injured after landslides on the Batote-Doda national highway in Jammu.
The victims were travelling in three passenger vehicles towards Jammu. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot, and road clearance efforts are underway.