J-K: One militant killed, 3 security personnel injured in Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed and three army men were injured in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday. (File) Two militants were killed and three army men were injured in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday. (File)

One militant was killed while three security forces personnel were injured in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

Police said that the gunfight broke out in the Gasoo area of Pulwama early this morning. The encounter is still ongoing

A senior officer told The Indian Express that one militant has been killed in the ongoing operation. “Two army men and a JK policeman were injured in the operation. One of the army men is critical,” the officer said. “The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.”

Two militants were killed and three army men were injured in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday. The militants were later found covid positive. “…It is further informed that while carrying out the medico-legal formalities the samples of the killed terrorists were taken and sent for Covid-19 test. Today, the test reports were received from CD Hospital Srinagar and both the killed terrorists were confirmed as Coronavirus positive,” a J&K Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The security forces in the valley have continued anti-militancy operations even amid the pandemic. Since April this year when COVID-19 cases began to increase, 93 militants have been killed in the valley so far. As per the official records of J&K Police, 121 militants have been killed till July 4 year, with the highest number of militants killed in the valley this year in the month of June(48).

