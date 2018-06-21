Jammu-Kashmir pullout decision taken in country’s interest: R K Singh

He was speaking to reporters at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur on the occasion of International Yoga Day. He was speaking to reporters at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Two days after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Power Minister R K Singh today said the decision was taken in the country’s interest. “It was in the country’s interest to break the alliance and strongly counter-terrorism and anti-national elements,” the minister said. He was speaking to reporters at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The BJP’s expectations from the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir could not be fulfilled given the prevailing situation in the state, R K Singh said. “We had no other option but to pull out of the government,” he added. “Let the others say whatever they want to, but for us the nation comes first. Whenever we feel that a decision needs to be taken in the nation’s interest, we take it,” he said. With the BJP pulling out of its over three-year-old alliance with the PDP, Jammu and Kashmir was yesterday placed under the Governor’s rule for the fourth time in the last one decade.

Talking about yoga, the minister said it was a part of India’s heritage but people were moving away from it. “Today, you can see that we have taken a step forward in terms of nation building by giving our heritage a fresh lease of life,” he added. Lauding the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, Singh said the state had developed one of a kind system for training and propagation of yoga.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state had set up a Yoga Commission to promote the ancient practice. He said a record number of one crore people performed yoga simultaneously at different places in the state today to mark the International Yoga Day.

“In Chhattisgarh, one crore people performed yoga simultaneously (at different places). This feat was registered in the Golden Book of World Records,” the chief minister said. “The people of Chhattisgarh should be congratulated for this,” he said.

