‘Must be living in La La Land’: India slams Pakistan over claims at UNHRC meet

Strongly rejecting Pakistan’s claims at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, India on Wednesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an “integral and inalienable part of India”.
Accusing the neighbouring country of spreading propaganda, India backed its assertion by referring to infrastructural development in the region, including that of the Chenab Rail Bridge — the world’s highest railway bridge inaugurated in J&K in 2025. If it was fake, then Pakistan must be living in “la la Land”, India said in a strongly-worded response.
Speaking at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UNHRC, First Secretary, Anupama Singh, exercised India’s Right to Reply and rejected the allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
She said: “We categorically reject these allegations. By parroting Pakistan’s propaganda, the OIC reveals how deeply it has allowed itself to be co-opted by one member, reducing itself to an echo chamber for that country’s political compulsions.”
Singh presented facts in support of her statement on J&K, sidelining all forms of foreign rhetoric to alter them. She said, “Pakistan’s incessant propaganda reeks of envy. We have no desire to dignify it, but we will make a few points to dismantle it with facts. Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” adding that, “No amount of wishful rhetoric or audacious propaganda by Pakistan can alter the immutable fact.”
She underlined that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India was “completely legal and irrevocable”, in accordance with the Indian Independence Act of 1947 and international law.
She went on to accuse Pakistan of illegally occupying Indian territories, and called upon the neighbouring country to vacate those areas. “In fact, the only outstanding issue is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to vacate the areas under its forcible occupation… The record voter turnout in general and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir testifies that its people have rejected the ideology of terrorism and violence propagated by Pakistan and are moving forward on the path of development and democracy,” she said during the session.
Furthering her verbal attack, Singh said, “If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is considered fake, then Pakistan must be living in the ‘La-La’ land.”
She claimed that the developmental budget of Jammu and Kashmir was “more than double the recent bailout package” Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Singh lastly accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region through “relentless state-sponsored terrorism,” and asserted that despite all of this, “Jammu and Kashmir continues to surge ahead — politically, economically and socially.”
“Pakistan would do well if it focuses on fixing its deepening internal crisis rather than masking it with grandstanding at such a platform,” she concluded, adding that “the world can certainly see through its charade.”
