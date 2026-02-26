‘Must be living in La La Land’: India slams Pakistan over claims at UNHRC meet

Anupama Singh, First Secretary, speaking at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.(Photo: Screengrab from PTI Video)

Strongly rejecting Pakistan’s claims at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, India on Wednesday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an “integral and inalienable part of India”.

Accusing the neighbouring country of spreading propaganda, India backed its assertion by referring to infrastructural development in the region, including that of the Chenab Rail Bridge — the world’s highest railway bridge inaugurated in J&K in 2025. If it was fake, then Pakistan must be living in “la la Land”, India said in a strongly-worded response.

Speaking at the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UNHRC, First Secretary, Anupama Singh, exercised India’s Right to Reply and rejected the allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).