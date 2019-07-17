J-K: Prohibitory orders imposed at Pakal Dul hydel project site in Kishtwar

Kishtwar District administration on Wednesday banned the assembly of five or more persons and carrying of weapons including lathis and stones at Pakal Dul hydro-electric project site till further orders.

Imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, DM Angrez Singh Rana said that this has been done following complaints from Project authorities regarding some miscreants creating law and order problems thereby causing hindrance in smooth execution of works.

Pointing out that the construction of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project has been allotted to M/S AFCON JAL JOINT VENTURE & M/S JP ASSOCIATE Ltd. by the concerned Chenab Valley Power Project (CVPP) authorities, the order read that “there are frequent complaints from the Executing Agencies that some miscreants are misleading and instigating the concerned youth /Zamindars/public of the area to get ready for agitation/strikes against the management of the Project and as such are creating hindrances in construction work of the power Project at specified places”.

“The management of the Project has reported that some misled local youth/locals have created a sense of insecurity and fear in minds of management and have vitiated the peaceful environment in the area, as a result of which the construction work of the Power Project has been withheld,” it added.

It identified the sites where prohibitory orders have been issued as Pakal Dul Dam site F-con Colony, Power Project area (Arzi and Tenji), colony to New Power Project site and Dangduroo Dachhan. Further, carrying of procession, weapons, lathis, stones etc. has also been prohibited at the above-stated places, it added.

The DM remarked that administration will not tolerate any kind of illegal disturbance at project sites and whoever try to vitiate the environment at project sites shall be dealt with firmly.

In another order, the DM imposed a complete ban on the extraction of stones in and around Zundil and Shalimar Nallah In Kishtwar. He directed SHO Kishtwar to ensure the implementation of the said order in letter and spirit.